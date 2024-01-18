Snoop Dogg Says He Won’t Do This, Not Even For $100 Million

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg Reveals OnlyFans Approached Him To Do Full Frontal Nudity, Explains Why He Said “No”

We know Snoop Dogg for his music and his many endorsements of various products from beer to sneakers. Not to mention his own brands like his cereal, coffee and cannibus lines. It seems like there is nothing the celebrity won’t sell to get to the bag.

But there is at least one business opportunity he won’t take advantage of, onlyfans.

Recently, on Slink Johnson’s Wake & Bake show, Snoop was discussing the topic of onlyfans and the numerous people who have made a lot of money from the platform. Then he explained he was called with an offer saying he could make some big big money if he considered doing some frontal nudity.

Snoop declined and said, “They got at me when one of them little girls made like $20 million on there,” Snoop began. “They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.’ I’m like, ‘I got a Black wife, n***a. Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money.’”

So even Snoop has limits.

Some of you right now are like for $100 million, they can get front back, and all this side.