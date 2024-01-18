Black Super Model Icon Talks Diet: Cocaine, Two Eggs And A Bowl of Brown Rice A Week

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Supermodel Beverly Johnson Says She Used Cocaine, Ate ‘Two Eggs and a Bowl of Rice a Week’ to Stay Thin Early in Her Career

Beverly Johnson, the iconic supermodel who shattered barriers as the first Black woman on U.S. Vogue, is speaking out about the dark side of her modeling career.

During the 70s and 80s, Johnson reveals the shocking lengths she went to meet the industry’s impossible standards. Cocaine and a starvation diet of two eggs and brown rice a week were her tools, fueled by the misconception that drugs weren’t addictive and thinness was the ultimate praise.

Johnson said she was eventually able to break out of the unhealthy routine thanks to her mother, who got her out of the bathtub one day and made her look at herself in a “three-way mirror.” The incident finally opened her eyes to the toll her lifestyle was taking on her body. She said, “It was the first time I saw my bones looking back at me. It was a major wake-up call.” It was her mother’s intervention that snapped her out of the unhealthy cycle, leading to 50 years of sobriety and a newfound appreciation for her health.

Today, Johnson is back on the runway, walking at New York Fashion Week and inspiring a new generation of models.

A very important story and a valuable lesson especially for our young women.