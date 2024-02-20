Man sues Powerball after website glitch displays wrong winning numbers

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

POWERBALL REFUSES $350 MILLION JACKPOT WINNER DUE TO ‘MISTAKE’ ON WEBSITE

Imagine checking your Powerball ticket on the lottery website, and number after number they all match. You would believe you just won the jackpot. Especially, after checking the site after several days and the winning numbers were still the same.

That’s the case of this D.C. man who thought he won the $340 million dollar jackpot. Only to find out when he went to claim the prize, that he didn’t win. All due to a technical error.

The issue: the numbers that were selected during the live broadcast did not match the winning numbers posted on the Lottery website.

Despite presenting his case to the D.C. Office of Lottery and Gaming prize center, he was denied the cash. Meanwhile the jackpot continued to grow to$754.6 million, and a new winner was announced about a month later, leaving him with nothing.

Now he is taking legal action against Powerball and the D.C. Lottery. His lawyer remains adamant that something must be done to give his client some semblance of justice for the website error. And says, “Even if a mistake was made, the question becomes: What do you do about that?”

I feel his pain, in my mind, I’m already paying off debt, thinking about where is the family going to buy a house. Where is the first vacation spot.