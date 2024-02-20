Wanna live like an astronaut on Mars (kind of). NASA is Looking For Volunteers.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

NASA looking for 4 volunteers to spend a year living and working inside a Mars simulator

Ever had dreams of being an astronaut? or wonder what its like to live on another planet?

Well, NASA is offering an opportunity to do both, well kind of.

The space agency is looking for four participants to live in a simulated Mars habitat for a full year to help them prepare for human exploration of the planet.

You would be living inside a 3D-printed habitat at their Houston HQ. A cozy 1,700 square feet with separate living and working areas, private quarters, a lab, and even a mini-farm.

But it’s not all fun and spacesuits. Just like the real Mars, resources will be limited. You’ll be doing simulated spacewalks, maintaining the habitat, growing your own food, and dealing with robot glitches and communication delays.

To qualify, you must be a US citizen or resident, aged 30-55, and a non-smoker. Bonus points for STEM experience and a love of unique challenges.

Applications are open until April 2nd, 2024! And you could possibly get paid for your troubles.