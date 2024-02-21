Hip-Hop Gets Political: Congress Launches Task Force for Racial Justice!

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

DEMOCRATS LAUNCH CONGRESSIONAL HIP-HOP TASK FORCE TO COMBAT RACIAL INEQUALITY

Next,

A coalition of Congressional Democrats just dropped a beat with a brand new hip-hop task force. Led by Rep. Jamaal Bowman, this crew aims to tackle racial and economic inequality using the power of hip-hop.

Bowman, inspired by the music that empowered him as a youth, believes hip-hop’s history of addressing social issues makes it the perfect tool. Think Public Enemy fighting for justice, Queen Latifah demanding respect, and countless artists speaking truth to power. Hip-hop’s got a rich history of activism, and now it’s hitting the halls of Congress.

From affordable housing to police reform, the task force wants to translate hip-hop’s messages into real change. They’ll focus on issues that hit Black and brown communities hardest, aiming for a more just and equitable future.

Hip Hop on the Hill, I like it.