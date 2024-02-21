Listen Live
The Buzz

Hip-Hop Gets Political: Congress Launches Task Force for Racial Justice!

Published on February 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

DEMOCRATS LAUNCH CONGRESSIONAL HIP-HOP TASK FORCE TO COMBAT RACIAL INEQUALITY

Next,
A coalition of Congressional Democrats just dropped a beat with a brand new hip-hop task force. Led by Rep. Jamaal Bowman, this crew aims to tackle racial and economic inequality using the power of hip-hop.
Bowman, inspired by the music that empowered him as a youth, believes hip-hop’s history of addressing social issues makes it the perfect tool. Think Public Enemy fighting for justice, Queen Latifah demanding respect, and countless artists speaking truth to power. Hip-hop’s got a rich history of activism, and now it’s hitting the halls of Congress.

Related Stories

From affordable housing to police reform, the task force wants to translate hip-hop’s messages into real change. They’ll focus on issues that hit Black and brown communities hardest, aiming for a more just and equitable future.
Hip Hop on the Hill, I like it.

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close