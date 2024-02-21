Hip-Hop Gets Political: Congress Launches Task Force for Racial Justice!

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
DEMOCRATS LAUNCH CONGRESSIONAL HIP-HOP TASK FORCE TO COMBAT RACIAL INEQUALITY
Next,
A coalition of Congressional Democrats just dropped a beat with a brand new hip-hop task force. Led by Rep. Jamaal Bowman, this crew aims to tackle racial and economic inequality using the power of hip-hop.
Bowman, inspired by the music that empowered him as a youth, believes hip-hop’s history of addressing social issues makes it the perfect tool. Think Public Enemy fighting for justice, Queen Latifah demanding respect, and countless artists speaking truth to power. Hip-hop’s got a rich history of activism, and now it’s hitting the halls of Congress.
From affordable housing to police reform, the task force wants to translate hip-hop’s messages into real change. They’ll focus on issues that hit Black and brown communities hardest, aiming for a more just and equitable future.
Hip Hop on the Hill, I like it.
Source: Black Enterprise
More from Magic 95.9
-
Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS
-
Suge Knight Says Snoop Dogg’s Wife is Going on Exotic Excursions with Other Men!
-
Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Reportedly Break Up, X Reacts
-
Mike Epps Calls Shannon Sharpe “Madea’s Sister” Amid Beef Over ‘Club Shay Shay’ Invite
-
Police investigate Ravens’ Zay Flowers in alleged domestic assault
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: Tyre Nichols Fallout
-
D.L. Hughley Responds to Moniques Interview on Club Shay Shay