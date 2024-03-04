Listen Live
Diana Ross Is Coming To Baltimore This Spring

Published on March 4, 2024

NORWAY-NOBEL-CONCERT

Source: CORNELIUS POPPE / Getty

The legendary Diana Ross is coming to the Charm City.

The iconic singer will be performing at The Lyric this Spring on her ‘Beautiful Love Performances: Legacy 2024 Tour.

Ross will perform on Sunday, May 12 and tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and the Lyric Box Office.

For more details, click here. 

