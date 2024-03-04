Diana Ross Is Coming To Baltimore This Spring

The legendary Diana Ross is coming to the Charm City.
The iconic singer will be performing at The Lyric this Spring on her ‘Beautiful Love Performances: Legacy 2024 Tour.
Ross will perform on Sunday, May 12 and tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and the Lyric Box Office.
For more details, click here.
