Who’s Driving? School Bus Driver Allegedly Lit Bus on Fire While Kids On Board.

Utah Man Indicted After Allegedly Setting Bus Full of Children on Fire While Behind the Wheel

A former Utah school bus driver is facing serious charges after being accused of setting multiple school bus fires, including one with 42 children onboard.

58-year-old Michael Austin Ford was indicted by a federal grand jury and was charged with two counts of arson of a vehicle of an organization receiving federal funds and ordered detained.

He allegedly used “an ignition device” to start the fire while driving the bus with children inside, and footage reportedly shows smoke “billowing past his face.”

This isn’t the only fire Ford is linked to. He’s also accused of starting another bus fire in April 2023 while driving in traffic. Local police arrested him after the incident, but he was later released. He’s also reportedly connected to several other bus fires dating back to 2017.

If that is not a sign of the effects of a bus driver shortage. Or it’s a good example of the effects of oversight.