Get Paid Up To $15,000 To Relocate. Plus Many Other Perks and Benefits included.

THE BUZZ!
These US cities will pay you up to $15,000 to move there
-
Tulsa, Oklahoma: Offers $10,000 to move there and stay for a year.
-
Ascend West Virginia: offers $12,000 plus outdoor adventures like rock climbing and ziplining!
-
Indiana: has dozens of cities offering relocation packages, with some reaching $15,000! Perks can include a $5,000 relocation grant, a season of free golf, museum passes and coffee with the mayor.
-
Other programs in Kansas, Kentucky, Alabama, New York, Alaska, and Michigan. They offer everything from cash, scholarships, 50% off after-school childcare, even a free monthly delivery of eggs, just to name a few.
-
Wendy Williams’ Family Gives Detailed Account Of Her “Heartbreaking” Downward Spiral
-
Bravo Fans React To Porsha Williams Filing For Divorce From Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of Marriage
-
Ayesha Curry Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 4
-
Russell Simmons Shares His Photos With Usher In Bali, X Is Disappointed
-
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of The EPA
-
You Care: Meek Mill & DJ Akademiks Beefing Thanks To Diddy Lawsuit, X Chimes In With Slander
-
A King Can Rest: Jam Master Jay Killers Have Finally Been Convicted After 22 Years
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: Tyre Nichols Fallout