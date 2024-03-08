New Bill Allows Providers To Ask Women Why They’re getting Abortions

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kansas bill would make providers ask women why they’re seeking abortions

Keeping it in the women right issues lane.

Kansas lawmakers are considering a new bill that would require abortion providers to ask patients why they’re seeking an abortion and report those reasons to the state.

This has sparked a heated debate, with Democrats calling it an invasion of privacy and Republicans arguing it’s needed for better data collection.

So the bill would require one to answer 11 questions about their reasons for the abortion, like financial burden, career concerns, or partner pressure.

Supporters: Say data helps lawmakers create programs to address women’s concerns like childcare support.

Opponents: See it as an attempt to harass abortion providers, shame patients and stigmatize See it as an attempt to harass abortion providers, shame patients and stigmatize abortion

Frustrated Democrats are suggesting a similar rule requiring doctors to ask men similar personal questions about vasectomies and erectile dysfunction, vasectomies and erectile dysfunction.

Republicans argued that doctors often ask patients questions when they seek care, including about their mental health and whether they have guns in their homes.