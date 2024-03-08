New Bill Allows Providers To Ask Women Why They’re getting Abortions

THE BUZZ!
Kansas bill would make providers ask women why they’re seeking abortions
Supporters: Say data helps lawmakers create programs to address women’s concerns like childcare support.
Opponents: See it as an attempt to harass abortion providers, shame patients and stigmatize abortion.
Russell Simmons Shares His Photos With Usher In Bali, X Is Disappointed
Ayesha Curry Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 4
You Care: Meek Mill & DJ Akademiks Beefing Thanks To Diddy Lawsuit, X Chimes In With Slander
Terrence Howard Owes Nearly $1 Million In Back Taxes, Says It’s “Immoral” To Tax Descendants Of Slaves
A King Can Rest: Jam Master Jay Killers Have Finally Been Convicted After 22 Years
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of The EPA
Enter to Win a Cabin on The Fantastic Voyage for You and Your Friends