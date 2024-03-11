Buckle Up and Slow Down Baltimore. Increased Traffic Stops Are Coming

THE BUZZ!

Baltimore police plan to step up traffic stops to cut down on road rage incidents

First up.

Heads up, Baltimore drivers! Police Commissioner Worley announced a plan to crack down on traffic violations in the coming weeks. Why? Two big reasons: safety and road rage.

Traffic violations, like speeding and ignoring stop signs, are causing more serious accidents and injuries. But it gets even more concerning. Commissioner Worley says these violations are also fueling road rage incidents, which can turn violent with the rise of gun violence in the city.

And even though the police department is understaffed, they’ll be working with what they have. The Commissioner said they can’t dwell on that. Because, even if we hire 500 more cops tomorrow, it’s going to take them a year to get out on the street and functioning. So, “(We’re) going to continue to do more with less (and work with our partners).” to increase traffic stops and hopefully make the roads safer for everyone.”

So if you are an aggressive driver. Or an overly aggressive driver be prepared.