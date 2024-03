Another one: This State decides to legalize permit-less open gun carry

THE BUZZ!

South Carolina governor signs bill legalizing permitless open gun carry

Speaking of aggressive and road rage. You may not want to act like that in this state. a

That’s because in South Carolina, the recent signing of a new bill allows anyone who can legally own a gun the ability to carry it openly without a permit.

The bill was signed just one day after getting final legislature approval.

And the new law imposes tougher penalties for repeat offenders caught carrying guns in prohibited areas like schools or courthouses, or committing crimes while armed, whether they use the weapon or not. Penalties can also be increased for offenders without a concealed weapons permit.

South Carolina joined 28 other states that allow open carry of guns without a permit, including nearly every state in the Deep South.

Wild wild west. More like Welcome to the wild wild states of America.