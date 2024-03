Singer Lizzo has a message for some white people.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

LIZZO WANTS TO ‘BRING BACK GATEKEEPING’ TO STOP WHITE PEOPLE ‘TALKING LIKE BLACK PEOPLE’

Singer Lizzo is speaking out about those who are appropriating the culture.

Lizzo wants Black people to take back control of their language (AAVE – African-American Vernacular English). She thinks it’s unfair for outsiders to jump in, use these words, and then judge Black people for speaking the way they always have.

She emphasized how people who did not grow up within Black culture or identify as Black should abstain from using it.

Lizzo’s point is that AAVE isn’t just random slang – it’s a part of Black culture. She’s tired of seeing Black people’s words used and then turned into negative stereotypes (like “ganglish”).

She hopes that by speaking out, maybe everyone can just appreciate AAVE for what it is – a way of speaking that Black people created and continue to use.