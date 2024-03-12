Listen Live
Black athletes urged to skip Florida colleges!

Published on March 12, 2024

NAACP calls on Black student-athletes to boycott Florida public colleges over anti-DEI policy

The NAACP warns Black student-athletes to think twice about Florida colleges.
A new Florida law cuts funding for programs that promote diversity and equal opportunities (DEI).
NAACP’s  Leader Derrick Johnson believes these programs are vital for a fair education. He highlights the value Black athletes bring to universities, both in sports and fostering a diverse student body.
But Governor DeSantis Florida policy banned public universities from using state funds for DEI initiatives. And he’s happy about it according to a recent tweet, saying DEI is toxic and has no place in our public universities.”
“I’m glad that Florida was the first state to eliminate DEI and I hope more states follow suit.”

For that reason, Johnson urges Black athletes to consider colleges that prioritize DEI efforts, as these programs can help them succeed.
While the NAACP acknowledges not all athletes can afford to attend colleges outside Florida, they aim to raise awareness about this policy and emphasize their belief that universities benefiting from Black talent should fully support their future through programs like DEI.
Source: CNBC

Black athletes urged to skip Florida colleges!

