“No Diddy” Trends As A Replacement For Pause, 50 Cent Chimes In

Brother Love’s name continued to get dragged for filth. The “No Diddy” trend continues to gain popularity and 50 Cent has hopped on the bandwagon.

HipHopDX is reporting that the new way to nullify any statements that could be interpreted as a homosexual act (Ed. Note: Not that there’s anything wrong with that if that’s your preference.) is catching on. Last week the term “No Diddy” was informally introduced during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks and Quilly on the Off The Record podcast. “I put him in position, no Diddy” the rapper said. While the two discussed a variety of topics it was that quip that quickly went viral. A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by user BNYX quickly gained traction and eventually landed on 50 Cent’s radar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C43Rk3JOMJa/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=42fd2dfd-1234-46da-8b75-30877ec0f8af

On Saturday, March 23 the “Candy Shop” rapper took to Instagram to tease the mogul. “Oh, I fvck wit son that’s my man No Diddy. I’ll Boom you right Now! Fvck outta here! LOL” he wrote. The trend was also discussed on the It Is What It Is show when MA$E asked Cam’ron and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson about it. “How did y’all feel about the weekend? They changed the term for ‘pause’” he said. Killa responded and revealed he had heard about the new phrase prior but was reluctant to bring it up as he didn’t want MA$E to feel it was direct shot at him given his storied tenure at Bad Boy Entertainment.

“I was wondering how you felt about that,” Cam’ron said. “You know why, ’cause I knew that last week and I was like, ‘I’m not gon’ be first.’ I said, ‘This is really a Betha call. ’Cause I didn’t want you to think I was coming at you, pause, no type of way. If I said it first, I didn’t want you to think I was trying to offend you. I ain’t trying to be funny but that’s what’s going on out there. How do you feel about it?” The “Feels So Good” MC responded asking if the new term sounds as catchy as the original to which Killa said yes.

You can see their interaction below starting at the 1:45 minute mark below.

