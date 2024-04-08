Governor Wes Moore on Port of Baltimore Reopening Timeline and Date

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Gov. Moore says Biden’s timeline is ‘realistic’ to get Port of Baltimore operational by end of May

It’s only been a few weeks since the tragic Key Bridge collapse that has impacted so many people and businesses, from transportation to employment. But there could be some good news very soon for Baltimore.

Right now many are working around the clock to get things cleared up. Their goal? Reopen the shipping channel by the end of May! ️

Governor Wes Moore says it’s an ambitious plan, but they’re all hands on deck to make it happen. In the meantime, they’re also focusing on supporting the families of the construction workers who lost their lives in the accident.

Here’s the even better news: President Biden himself has promised to help Baltimore rebuild! He says the federal government will cover the costs and is committed to getting everything back on track ASAP.

So, Baltimore, things are looking up! The shipping lane will be open again soon, and the bridge is getting rebuilt, all thanks to a ton of hard work and support.