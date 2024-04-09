A Highway Solar Eclipse Shooting. Woman Says God Told Her To Do it.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Woman accused of shooting drivers on Florida interstate says she was directed by God

Whoa, things got wild on Interstate 10 in Florida this week! A 22-year-old woman is accused of shooting at two drivers. And her reason, God told her to do it in connection with the solar eclipse!

Thankfully, neither driver was seriously hurt. One driver got grazed by a bullet and some flying glass, but managed to pull over safely. The other driver got hit in the neck but is expected to be okay.

Here’s the crazy part: before the whole shooting thing, she checked out of a hotel and straight-up told the staff she was gonna shoot people because God told her to, related to the eclipse. Crazy!

The police pulled Celestine over and found a bunch of weapons in her car – an AR-15 rifle and a 9mm handgun.

According to the highway patrol, she was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a firearm.

