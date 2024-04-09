American Woman’s Death in Spain Investigated as Homicide After Extreme Sexual Activity with Husband

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

American woman dies in Spain from ‘extreme sex’ with husband as police probe homicide: report

An American couple’s trip to Spain ended in tragedy when the 44-year-old woman was found dead, leading to her 50-year-old husband being arrested for reckless homicide.

Investigators believe the death might be accidental, but involved some “extreme sex” practices. Things got even more serious when police found substances in the apartment, hinting at possible drug use during these escapades.

Initially believed to be a case of gender violence, new evidence suggests the possibility of a tragic accident during risky intimacy, with a potential motive of violence against women. As a result, the case will be handled by the Violence Against Women Court due to its nature.

Meanwhile the husband was ordered by a judge to remain in jail without bail as the investigation continues.

I’ll pass on the it’s so good it will kill your wife and get you arrested kind of sex.

I’m straight.