Listen Live
News

American Woman’s Death in Spain Investigated as Homicide After Extreme Sexual Activity with Husband

Published on April 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

American woman dies in Spain from ‘extreme sex’ with husband as police probe homicide: report

An American couple’s trip to Spain ended in tragedy when the 44-year-old woman was found dead, leading to her 50-year-old husband being arrested for reckless homicide.
Investigators believe the death might be accidental, but involved some “extreme sex” practices. Things got even more serious when police found substances in the apartment, hinting at possible drug use during these escapades.

Related Stories

Initially believed to be a case of gender violence, new evidence suggests the possibility of a tragic accident during risky intimacy, with a potential motive of violence against women. As a result, the case will be handled by the Violence Against Women Court due to its nature.
Meanwhile the husband was ordered by a judge to remain in jail without bail as the investigation continues.
I’ll pass on the it’s so good it will kill your wife and get you arrested kind of sex.
I’m straight.
Source: Daily Mail

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

American Woman’s Death in Spain Investigated as Homicide After Extreme Sexual Activity with Husband

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Local

WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The Baltimore Area

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Entertainment

WHM Spotlight: Wanda Cooper-Jones Talks Continuing Her Son’s Legacy With The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation

Art & Design

Urban Decay X Groundswell NYC X Jade Purple Brown Collaborate For A Community Paint Day Celebrating Women’s History Month

Entertainment

Erika Alexander Snags A New Role On Apple’s ‘Invasion’ Season 3

News

Daphne Joy Named As Alleged Sex Worker In Diddy Lawsuit, Of Course 50 Cent Had Something To Say

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close