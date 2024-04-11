Ben Crump: Lands new 7 figure deal to use his experience to fight injustice in a whole new way.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ben Crump signs 7-figure deal to write fiction novel of Black civil rights attorney

Civil rights champion Ben Crump, and now author. Because he just landed a million dollar deal to write a series of crime novels.

Get this: the series features a brilliant Black civil rights attorney named Beau Lee Cooper (sound familiar?). Just like Crump, Cooper tackles tough cases, fights against injustice, and celebrates the strength and love within the Black community.

But here’s the twist: Crump wants to take readers beyond the “whodunit” and delve into the “why.” He’s bringing his decades of courtroom experience to create a series that explores the root causes of injustice and how we can overcome them.

This isn’t your typical legal thriller – Crump promises a captivating cast of characters and a story that will make you think while keeping you on the edge of your seat.

If you are interested, the first two installments are coming soon from Bantam Books, owned by owned by Random House, publisher of literary giants like Maya Angelou and Ray Bradbury!

From the courtroom to the bookstore. For a million dollars, I’d add author to my list of titles too.