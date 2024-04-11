Listen Live
News

Ben Crump: Lands new 7 figure deal to use his experience to fight injustice in a whole new way.

Published on April 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Ben Crump signs 7-figure deal to write fiction novel of Black civil rights attorney

Civil rights champion Ben Crump, and now author. Because he just landed a million dollar deal to write a series of crime novels.
Get this: the series features a brilliant Black civil rights attorney named Beau Lee Cooper (sound familiar?). Just like Crump, Cooper tackles tough cases, fights against injustice, and celebrates the strength and love within the Black community.

Related Stories

But here’s the twist: Crump wants to take readers beyond the “whodunit” and delve into the “why.” He’s bringing his decades of courtroom experience to create a series that explores the root causes of injustice and how we can overcome them.
This isn’t your typical legal thriller – Crump promises a captivating cast of characters and a story that will make you think while keeping you on the edge of your seat.
If you are interested, the first two installments are coming soon from Bantam Books, owned by owned by Random House, publisher of literary giants like Maya Angelou and Ray Bradbury!
From the courtroom to the bookstore. For a million dollars, I’d add author to my list of titles too.
Source: The Hill

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

Ben Crump: Lands new 7 figure deal to use his experience to fight injustice in a whole new way.

News

Russell Simmons’ Daughter, Aoki, Seen With Decades-Older Beau On The Beach

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Local

WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The Baltimore Area

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Entertainment

WHM Spotlight: Wanda Cooper-Jones Talks Continuing Her Son’s Legacy With The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation

Art & Design

Urban Decay X Groundswell NYC X Jade Purple Brown Collaborate For A Community Paint Day Celebrating Women’s History Month

Entertainment

Naomi Osaka’s Media Company Hana Kuma Partners With Modern Health For New Podcast ‘Can’t Wait to Hear from You’

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close