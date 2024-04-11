Listen Live
News

A Solar Eclipse, An Astrologer, and a Tragic Story For this Family.

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

See What The Eclipse ‘Caused’ This L.A. Woman to Do To Her Own Kids

The Solar Eclipse took its tour earlier this week and was witnessed by millions of people. And for some folks the event was mixed with mystery, fear, spirituality, and religion.
Like this 34 year old astrologer and Mother of 2, who allegedly went on a terrifying rampage in L.A. which left her, her boyfriend, and one of her two daughters dead.

Related Stories

Turns out, she was an astrologer who just hours before the incidents posted a series of concerning social media posts sounding alarms about an apocalypse connected to the eclipse.
Police are still trying to put clues together but they say the woman got into a fight with her partner and things turned violent.  She allegedly stabbed him and then took off with her kids in the car.  While driving on the freeway, she threw her daughters out of the vehicle! Thankfully, her 9-year-old survived, but the infant tragically died.
Johnson kept speeding down the highway and eventually crashed her car into a tree. The LAPD is investigating whether the solo crash was an apparent suicide.
A tragic ending to a story with only one bright spot. The survival of her 9 year old daughter. Who I’m sure will forever have to deal with experiencing this.
Source: The Root / NBC News

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

A Solar Eclipse, An Astrologer, and a Tragic Story For this Family.

News

Russell Simmons’ Daughter, Aoki, Seen With Decades-Older Beau On The Beach

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Local

WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The Baltimore Area

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Entertainment

WHM Spotlight: Wanda Cooper-Jones Talks Continuing Her Son’s Legacy With The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation

Art & Design

Urban Decay X Groundswell NYC X Jade Purple Brown Collaborate For A Community Paint Day Celebrating Women’s History Month

Entertainment

Naomi Osaka’s Media Company Hana Kuma Partners With Modern Health For New Podcast ‘Can’t Wait to Hear from You’

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close