Nike’s 2024 Olympic Uniform Reveal Draws a lot of criticism. Is It Too Revealing?

Nike’s US women’s Olympic team outfits criticized for being ‘born of patriarchal forces’

It’s not swimsuit week. Its just the 2024 Nike Olympic Uniform reveal. But from the backlash and criticism some people are not happy about it.

Nike is facing a lot of controversy regarding Team USA’s new track and field uniforms for women. Which are raising eyebrows (and concerns) for their skimpy design.

While the guys are rocking standard shorts and tank tops. The ladies are rocking a lot less. The high cut bikini style uniform for women leaves minimal cover and a lot to display.

That has some people upset. Like some former athletes. One posted on social media saying “Women’s kits should be in service to performance, mentally and physically. If this outfit was truly beneficial to physical performance, men would wear it.

“This is not an elite athletic kit for track and field. This is a costume born of patriarchal forces that are no longer welcome or needed to get eyes on women’s sports.”

Another athlete stated on Ig, “Wait my hoo haa is gonna be out.”

For some the uniform sends the wrong message and wonder why even promote the bikini bottoms in the first place? Young athletes already face enough pressure about their bodies.

And while some athletes prefer the bikini style, Nike says the athletes have a choice.