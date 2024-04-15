Listen Live
News

Nike’s 2024 Olympic Uniform Reveal Draws a lot of criticism. Is It Too Revealing?

Published on April 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Nike’s US women’s Olympic team outfits criticized for being ‘born of patriarchal forces’

It’s not swimsuit week. Its just the 2024 Nike Olympic Uniform reveal. But from the backlash and criticism some people are not happy about it.
Nike is facing a lot of controversy regarding Team USA’s new track and field uniforms for women. Which are raising eyebrows (and concerns) for their skimpy design.

Related Stories

While the guys are rocking standard shorts and tank tops. The ladies are rocking a lot less. The high cut bikini style uniform for women leaves minimal cover and a lot to display.
That has some people upset. Like some former athletes. One posted on social media saying “Women’s kits should be in service to performance, mentally and physically. If this outfit was truly beneficial to physical performance, men would wear it.
“This is not an elite athletic kit for track and field. This is a costume born of patriarchal forces that are no longer welcome or needed to get eyes on women’s sports.”
Another athlete stated on Ig, “Wait my hoo haa is gonna be out.”
For some the uniform sends the wrong message and wonder why even promote the bikini bottoms in the first place? Young athletes already face enough pressure about their bodies.
And while some athletes prefer the bikini style, Nike says the athletes have a choice.

So it works out, you can wear what is comfortable for you. But as a society we have to elevate to a level where we just don’t sexualize everything.

Source: CNN / the Guardian

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
News

Russell Simmons’ Daughter, Aoki, Seen With Decades-Older Beau On The Beach

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Money

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

A and L Productions Mothers Day Contest 2024
Entertainment

Mother’s Day Celebration Contest – Win Tickets and a Spa Package!

Entertainment

Eva Marcille On Critics’ Body Shaming: ‘I Thought I Looked Cute!’

News

Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Arrested On Assault Charges

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

ABC's "Black-ish" - Season Six
Quizzes

Quiz: Can You Name These Black TV Best Friends?

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close