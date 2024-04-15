Ciara’s Mom-spiration. Preparing to drop 70 lbs for upcoming tour. #MomBoss

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Ciara Says She Is ‘Trying to Lose 70lbs Post Baby’ as She Prepares for Tour in Candid Instagram Post

Superstar singer, Mom, wife, and business woman Ciara is giving some superstar inspiration for Mom’s everywhere.

Ciara is preparing to tour for the first time since welcoming her daughter on December 11. And will share parental duties with her husband, Russel Westbrook.

On tour she will be joining Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland this summer and right now is focused on getting physically ready after giving birth.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram and posted a pic with the caption, “Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses…Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you.’ #Mom Boss

A sentiment Mothers everywhere can relate to.

So big shout to all the Mom Bosses.