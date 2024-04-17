Atlantic City Mayor and Wife Get Charged With Abuse of Child.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

What This New Jersey Mayor and His Wife Are Accused of Will Leave Parents Shocked

Family is usually a hands-on subject when it comes to many things. But in this case, it is the subject of why Atlantic City’s mayor and his wife are making headlines.

So get this: Marty Small and his wife, La’Quetta, are facing some serious charges. After weeks of denying allegations, they are both now being charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and disorderly persons simple assault.

Mr. Small has also been charged with third-degree terrorist threats and third-degree aggravated assault.

Apparently, according to the prosecutors, they’ve been mistreating their 16-year-old daughter since December 2023. And they outlined several incidents of alleged abuse.

One incident involved Mr. Small striking his daughter several times in the head with a broom, causing her to lose consciousness. He allegedly punched her multiple times in the chest, leaving her bruised.

In another incident, the mother dragged the daughter by her hair and struck her with a belt on the shoulders, leaving marks, investigators said. She also allegedly punched her daughter in the mouth during an argument.

You can bet there are more details to this story. We’ll see what happens there.