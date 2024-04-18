Listen Live
News

Who made It? Time Magazines Top Most Influential People of 2024 List

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jeffrey Wright, Fantasia Barrino, and More Named Among TIME 100 Most Influential

TIME magazine just dropped its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and it’s a star-studded extravaganza! We’re talking Oscar winners, chart-topping musicians, and cultural icons who’ve been shaking things up over the past year.
Think award-winning actors like Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jeffrey Wright, and Colman Domingo. Or chart-topping musicians like Burna Boy and 21 Savage. They’re all there.
This year’s list is even more special because it features shout-outs between the stars themselves!

Related Stories

And it doesn’t stop there! The list is split into categories like “Artists” and “Titans,” showcasing movers and shakers across every industry. We’re talking Broadway legends like Leslie Odom Jr., powerhouse athletes like A’ja Wilson, and comediennes like Maya Rudolph.
A big shout to all who made the list.
Source: Essence / Time

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

Who made It? Time Magazines Top Most Influential People of 2024 List

A and L Productions Mothers Day Contest 2024
Entertainment

Mother’s Day Celebration Contest – Win Tickets and a Spa Package!

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Money

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

News

Daphne Joy Named As Alleged Sex Worker In Diddy Lawsuit, Of Course 50 Cent Had Something To Say

REPRESENT.

How To Plan A Healthy Meal That Helps Prevent Prostate Cancer [VIDEO]

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close