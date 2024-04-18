Who made It? Time Magazines Top Most Influential People of 2024 List

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jeffrey Wright, Fantasia Barrino, and More Named Among TIME 100 Most Influential

TIME magazine just dropped its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and it’s a star-studded extravaganza! We’re talking Oscar winners, chart-topping musicians, and cultural icons who’ve been shaking things up over the past year.

Think award-winning actors like Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jeffrey Wright, and Colman Domingo. Or chart-topping musicians like Burna Boy and 21 Savage. They’re all there.

This year’s list is even more special because it features shout-outs between the stars themselves!

And it doesn’t stop there! The list is split into categories like “Artists” and “Titans,” showcasing movers and shakers across every industry. We’re talking Broadway legends like Leslie Odom Jr., powerhouse athletes like A’ja Wilson, and comediennes like Maya Rudolph.

A big shout to all who made the list.