Hip Hop and R&B’s Old, New Power Couple

Ashanti And Nelly Become Co-Owners Of Fertility Company On The Heels Of Their Pregnancy Announcement

Ashanti and Nelly are proving that that thing can be even better the second time around. The two have reconnected and have been taken things even further. The two recently announced they are engaged and also dropped news of a baby on the way.

So what else is next for the two soon-to-be newlyweds and parents? How about adding business partner to life partner.

They also announced that they are now the co-owners of a fertility company called Proov. The company is all about helping people on their fertility journey. They offer at-home tests and stuff to make tracking hormones and ovulation easier. This is especially important for Black women, who are more likely to face fertility challenges.

A venture that I’m sure is close to Ashanti as a mom to be soon.

Congrats to them!