Deja Vu of Tragedy: Airman’s Death Echoes Breonna Taylor Case

Published on May 9, 2024

Air Force airman killed by Florida deputies who were at wrong apartment, attorney says

Air Force Airman Roger Fortson was fatally shot by Florida police in his own apartment, setting off a catastrophic chain of events in Okaloosa County, Florida. And civil rights attorney Ben Crump alleges the officers entered the WRONG apartment.
Here’s what we know:
  • Fortson was on a video call with a friend when he heard a knock at the door.
  • He didn’t recognize anyone and retrieved his legally-owned gun, concerned for his safety.
  • Tragically, police burst in just then and shot him when they saw the gun.
  • The friend on the call says there was no disturbance and Fortson was alone.
The investigation is ongoing. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking into the shooting. And the sheriff’s office and state attorney’s office are also conducting their own reviews.
We will keep you informed as this is a developing story.
That is just one of the many police practices that could use some improvement.
Our thoughts are with Fortson’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.
Source: NBC

