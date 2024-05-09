Deja Vu of Tragedy: Airman’s Death Echoes Breonna Taylor Case

THE BUZZ!
Air Force airman killed by Florida deputies who were at wrong apartment, attorney says
Fortson was on a video call with a friend when he heard a knock at the door.
He didn’t recognize anyone and retrieved his legally-owned gun, concerned for his safety.
Tragically, police burst in just then and shot him when they saw the gun.
The friend on the call says there was no disturbance and Fortson was alone.
