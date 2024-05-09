World’s Largest Vacuum – Sucks pollution Out of The Air.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The ‘world’s largest’ vacuum to suck climate pollution out of the air just opened. Here’s how it works:

There’s a new weapon in the fight against global warming, and it’s basically a giant vacuum cleaner for the planet.

This amazing invention, nicknamed “Mammoth,” is basically a giant air purifier. It uses Direct air capture, or DAC, a technology designed to suck in air and strip out the carbon using chemicals. The carbon can then be injected deep beneath the ground, reused, or transformed into solid products.

At maximum capacity, Mammoth will be able to extract 36,000 tons of carbon from the atmosphere annually, according to Climeworks. That would be the same as removing 7,800 gas-powered vehicles from the road for a full year.

The machine located in Iceland, will be powered by its abundant clean geothermal energy.