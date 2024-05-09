Listen Live
News

World’s Largest Vacuum – Sucks pollution Out of The Air.

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

The ‘world’s largest’ vacuum to suck climate pollution out of the air just opened. Here’s how it works:

There’s a new weapon in the fight against global warming, and it’s basically a giant vacuum cleaner for the planet.

Related Stories

Yup, imagine a giant vacuum cleaner, but instead of sucking up dust bunnies, it sucks pollution right out of the air.
This amazing invention, nicknamed “Mammoth,” is basically a giant air purifier. It uses Direct air capture, or DAC, a technology designed to suck in air and strip out the carbon using chemicals. The carbon can then be injected deep beneath the ground, reused, or transformed into solid products.
At maximum capacity, Mammoth will be able to extract 36,000 tons of carbon from the atmosphere annually, according to Climeworks. That would be the same as removing 7,800 gas-powered vehicles from the road for a full year.
The machine located in Iceland, will be powered by its abundant clean geothermal energy.
Additionally, more plants are in the works, and plans include potential spots in Kenya and the United States.
Source: Yahoo

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
10 items
News

Benzino Defends R. Kelly On Podcast, Xitter Attacks

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

News

Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 17 GMA Dove Awards 27 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

Tupac Shakur’s Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Drake Over AI-Generated Voice

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close