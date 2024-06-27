Veteran Actor Bill Cobbs Dies At 90, Wesley Snipes Pays Tribute

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Bill Cobbs, the prolific veteran film and television actor has passed away, with Wesley Snipes and others paying tribute.

On Wednesday (June 26), the renowned character actor Bill Cobbs passed away at his home in Inland Empire, California. He was 90 years old. His passing was announced in a post on Facebook by his brother Thomas G. Cobbs. “We are saddened to share the passing of Bill Cobbs,” he wrote. “Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones. As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time.” It was confirmed by Cobbs’ publicist, Chuck I. Jones who said: “Bill was a phenomenal human being in addition to being a spectacular actor. He was very kind, giving and attentive to others.”

Bill Cobbs appeared in more than 200 films and television shows after beginning as a prominent theater actor working with the African American Performing Arts Center and Karamu House Theatre in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio before moving to New York City and starring with the Negro Ensemble Company in the 1970s. A small role in The Taking of Pelham One Two Three in 1974 kicked off his career on the screen, with his most prominent roles being the manager for Whitney Houston’s character in The Bodyguard, in addition to Officer Zachary Lamb in the Sylvester Stallion-fronted Demolition Man as well as other memorable roles in New Jack City and Night at The Museum. Cobbs’ television appearances ran the gamut of the medium, including Good Times, Sesame Street, ER, and NYPD Blue among others.

“I enjoy what I do, I really enjoy it,” he said in an interview in 2012. “It’s exciting to have a project and work on it and see it come to fruition, so I can find joy doing this so much.” Tributes to Cobbs poured in online after the news of his passing from other actors. Wesley Snipes, who worked with Cobbs in New Jack City, honored him in a post on X, formerly Twitter after the news broke by sharing the iconic scene where Cobbs’ character shoots Nino Brown after his trial. “Rest in Power, King,” Snipes wrote, adding a crown and praying hands emoji.

