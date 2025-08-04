Downtown Baltimore Street Blocked After Two Buildings Condemned Over Collapse Risk

Listen Live
Downtown Baltimore street closed after buildings condemned

Published on August 4, 2025

A busy stretch of North Eutaw Street in downtown Baltimore remains closed as officials respond to a structural emergency involving two buildings at risk of collapse.

Latest Updates:

City emergency crews responded to the 300 block of North Eutaw Street on Sunday after a visibly leaning three-story structure raised concerns of a collapse. The vacant building, built in 1890 and listed as a storage warehouse, appears to have shifted due to a possible sinkhole beneath the property. Its current state has also put neighboring businesses like Son Son Tavern at risk.

The affected area has prompted several transit changes. MTA temporarily rerouted LocalLink 54, 94, and Express Routes 154 and 163, with detours in effect until at least 5 p.m.

City officials continue to monitor the scene and will release further updates as more inspections take place.

