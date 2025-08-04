Downtown Baltimore Street Blocked After Two Buildings Condemned Over Collapse Risk

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

A busy stretch of North Eutaw Street in downtown Baltimore remains closed as officials respond to a structural emergency involving two buildings at risk of collapse.

Latest Updates:

MDOT announced that Metro Subway trains will bypass Lexington Market station at reduced speeds until further notice. Commuters are advised to use nearby Charles Center or State Center stations as alternatives. MDOT MTA engineers will meet with city inspectors on Monday to determine next steps for train service.

The Department of Housing and Community Development confirmed that 308 and 310 N. Eutaw Street have been officially condemned. A structural engineer is scheduled to inspect the properties Monday at the request of the Baltimore Fire Department.

City emergency crews responded to the 300 block of North Eutaw Street on Sunday after a visibly leaning three-story structure raised concerns of a collapse. The vacant building, built in 1890 and listed as a storage warehouse, appears to have shifted due to a possible sinkhole beneath the property. Its current state has also put neighboring businesses like Son Son Tavern at risk.

The affected area has prompted several transit changes. MTA temporarily rerouted LocalLink 54, 94, and Express Routes 154 and 163, with detours in effect until at least 5 p.m.

City officials continue to monitor the scene and will release further updates as more inspections take place.

