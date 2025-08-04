Listen Live
News

Kid Cudi Says He's No Longer Doing Features For Other Artists

Kid Cudi Says He’s No Longer Doing Features For Other Artists

Taking to social media, Kid Cudi, in anticipation of his upcoming album, shared that he's moving on from seeking features and appears comfortable with the choice.

Published on August 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere

Kid Cudi has been on quite the artistic journey since breaking out in 2008 with his massive, diamond-selling “Day ‘n’ Nite” single. Now preparing his 11th studio album, Free, Kid Cudi took to social media to say he’s no longer chasing features due to being rebuffed by past collaborators.

Kid Cudi, 41, took to social media over the weekend and shared that he’s no longer seeking features, opting to instead bet on himself.

From X:

Related Stories

Thus far, Kid Cudi hasn’t unveiled the tracklist for Free in full, but two tracks, “Grave” and “Neverland,” have been released as a two-pack single earlier this year.

No features, just me. I think im over features unless it happens organically. Theres people ive had on my albums that i havent talked to in years. Didnt promote the album, just went ghost. Makes me feel weird. So w this one, I was like, fuck that. I dont need anyone else on this one. Im enough to keep u engaged. some people need features. Not me.

Free will be released on August 22.

Photo: Getty

Kid Cudi Says He’s No Longer Doing Features For Other Artists  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

11 Items
Pop Culture

Somebody Called 911: Sean Kingston Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Prison For $1M Fraud Scheme

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close