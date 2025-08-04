Emergency Landing At Dulles After Suspected Engine Failure

Source: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / Getty

A United Airlines flight en route to Munich, Germany, was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from Washington Dulles International Airport last month, following a suspected engine failure.

Flight 108, a Boeing 787 carrying 219 passengers and 11 crew members, had just begun its ascent on July 25 when the pilot issued a mayday call, citing an issue with the left engine. “Engine failure, left engine, United 108 declaring an emergency. Mayday, mayday, mayday,” the pilot told air traffic control at approximately 5,000 feet, according to recorded ATC audio.

Controllers quickly cleared a path back to the airport. “There’s nobody between you and the field,” one controller assured the pilot, offering guidance for a safe return.

The flight had taken off at around 6:11 p.m. ET and landed safely back at Dulles nearly two hours later, according to data from Flightradar24.

Upon landing, the plane was met by Airports Authority Fire and Rescue personnel and towed to a gate for inspection. “There was no disruption to other flights,” the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a statement.

United confirmed the aircraft landed safely and that all passengers deplaned normally. The flight was later canceled, and the airline said it arranged alternative travel plans for affected travelers.

