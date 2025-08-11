Listen Live
BGE Requests Customers Conserve Electricity Amid Power Plant Issue

Published on August 11, 2025

Power Transmission Lines
Source: Art Wager / Getty

Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) is asking all customers to reduce their electricity use immediately and throughout this evening due to an unplanned disconnection of a power plant from the BGE electric system. This unexpected event raises the risk of widespread power outages.

To help prevent outages, BGE encourages customers to conserve energy wherever possible starting now. Additionally, customers are advised to prepare for a potential outage, although the utility says it will make every effort to notify affected customers in advance if power needs to be temporarily cut.

In response to the situation, BGE has activated an emergency cycling event. Customers enrolled in the PeakRewards Air Conditioning program will have their air conditioners cycled according to their full cycling level either 50%, 75%, or 100% for the duration of the event. Participation in this cycling event cannot be overridden. Customers with medical or health concerns, or those requiring immediate assistance, should contact the PeakRewards customer hotline at 1-888-309-PEAK (7325).

Meanwhile, customers in the Connected Rewards Air Conditioning program will have their thermostats adjusted by up to 4 degrees during the event. These customers have the option to opt out by manually changing the temperature on their home thermostats.

BGE thanks customers for their patience and cooperation as they work to maintain the reliability of the electric system during this challenging time.

BGE Requests Customers Conserve Electricity Amid Power Plant Issue  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

