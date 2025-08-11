All Four Members of Boyz II Men Surprise Vegas Crowd With Impromptu Performance

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Boyz II Men fans in Las Vegas were treated to a major surprise over the weekend as original member Michael McCary joined Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanyá Morris for an impromptu performance.

The reunion went down during the group’s mini-residency at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas this past Sunday. A fan video posted by RNB Radar showed McCary embracing his musical comrades to the delight of fans in attendance. The reunited foursome then blessed the crowd with a performance of “In The Still of The Night” and “I’ll Make Love To You.” The emotional performance marked a poignant chapter in the group’s storied history, reminding everyone of the unmatched magic of their original lineup.

McCary, whose deep bass vocals played a key role in shaping the group’s signature sound, departed from Boyz II Men in 2003. His exit was due to health challenges stemming from multiple sclerosis, a condition that impacted his ability to keep up with the demanding schedules of recording and touring. At the time, his departure left fans heartbroken and sparked questions about the group’s future.

Although the group has soldiered on as a trio, many have held out hope that one day the group would become a quartet once again, if only briefly. Therefore, this reunion was a big deal for fans, who flocked to social media to express their joy, with many praising the group’s dedication to honoring their history while continuing to create new memories.

For Boyz II Men, this reunion signifies more than a chance to reconnect—it’s a moment that underscores their lasting legacy. Despite challenges, the group has endured as one of the most influential acts in R&B history. The Las Vegas crowd was reminded of why Boyz II Men remains a beloved force in music, with Michael McCary’s presence adding a powerful touch to their ongoing story.

Needless to say, we hope that this won’t be the last time we get to see all four members bless the stage once more.

All Four Members of Boyz II Men Surprise Vegas Crowd With Impromptu Performance was originally published on majicatl.com