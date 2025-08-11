Trump Calls Baltimore ‘So Far Gone’

Facebook/Donald J. Trump

Trump said Baltimore is “So far gone” during an announcement on Monday that he would be deploying the National Guard across Washington, D.C.

The announcement that he is placing the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and deploying the National Guard to the city, is said to be aimed at restoring order in the nation’s capital. Despite this being a historic year for Baltimore and the safest it’s been in over 50 years, Trump still labeled the city “Very bad”.

Trump said,

“This issue directly impacts the functioning of the federal government and is a threat to America, a threat to our country,” Trump said. “We have other cities also that are bad, very bad. You look at Chicago, how bad it is, you look at Los Angeles, how bad it is, other cities that are very bad, New York is a problem, and then you have of course, Baltimore and Oakland — you don’t even mention that anymore they’re so far gone.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement following Trumps press conference and cleared a few things up,

“This is the latest effort by the president to distract from the issues he should be focused on-including the roller coaster of the U.S. economy thanks to his policies. When it comes to public safety in Baltimore, he should turn off the right-wing propaganda and look at the facts. Baltimore is the safest it’s been in over 50 years.

“Homicides are down 28% this year alone, reaching the lowest level of any year on record. We still have real work to do to build on this progress, but that work starts and ends here in Baltimore, with the local, state and federal partners who have gotten us this far.

“It’s not just Baltimore. Violent crime is at historic lows in cities across the country under the leadership of mayors who have brought together partners from law enforcement, the legal system and communities to reduce violence. The president could learn a lot about leadership from them.”

