Listen Live
Local

Maryland Faces Heavy Rain, Flood Watch Wednesday Evening

Maryland Braces For Heavy Rain And Potential Flash Flooding Wednesday Evening

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Flash Food Warning Generic
Source: R1 / R1

Central and Southern Maryland are expecting bursts of heavy rain Wednesday evening, raising concerns for flash flooding.

A flood watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for parts of Maryland, including Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office Baltimore/Washington.

Thunderstorms are expected to begin around 2 p.m. and continue into the evening. Some areas could see up to four inches of rain, with flash flooding possible in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Charles, Calvert, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties.

Wednesday’s rainfall comes after a wet July that included severe storms, flooding, and power outages. More flooding and heavy rain occurred later in the month, culminating in flash flooding that submerged vehicles and tragically resulted in the death of a teen in Carroll County.

NWS meteorologist Anna Stuck reported that July brought 5.75 inches of rain, above the typical 4.8 inches for the month. While August has been relatively dry, with 1.65 inches below normal rainfall, Wednesday’s storms will help balance conditions. After Thursday, the NWS predicts mostly clear skies and sunny weather.

Maryland Braces For Heavy Rain And Potential Flash Flooding Wednesday Evening  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close