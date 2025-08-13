Trump announces Kennedy Center honorees
President Donald Trump has announced his five recipients of the annual Kennedy Center Honors Wednesday.
Trump announces George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, and KISS as Kennedy Center honorees
Trump shared his personal endearment for each of the honorees, including memories of seeing Crawford on Broadway and admiring Stallone’s appearance in the “Rambo” film series.
Watch the full announcement below!
MORE TRUMP READS:
RELATED; President Donald Trump Floats Idea To Send Troops To Other Cities
RELATED; President Donald Trump Eyes Federal Takeover Of D.C., Plans To Evict Unhoused Citizens
RELATED; Donald Trump Claims Jeffrey Epstein “Stole” His Young Mar-A-Lago Spa Workers
RELATED; Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To Pause TikTok Ban, Social Media Sees The Jig
Trump announces Kennedy Center honorees was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
-
Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!
-
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
-
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools
-
17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital
-
Report: DeVon Franklin Calls It Quits, Files For Divorce From Meagan Good