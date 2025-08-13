Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

President Donald Trump has announced his five recipients of the annual Kennedy Center Honors Wednesday.

Trump announces George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, and KISS as Kennedy Center honorees

Trump shared his personal endearment for each of the honorees, including memories of seeing Crawford on Broadway and admiring Stallone’s appearance in the “Rambo” film series.

Watch the full announcement below!

MORE TRUMP READS:

RELATED; President Donald Trump Floats Idea To Send Troops To Other Cities

RELATED; President Donald Trump Eyes Federal Takeover Of D.C., Plans To Evict Unhoused Citizens

RELATED; Donald Trump Claims Jeffrey Epstein “Stole” His Young Mar-A-Lago Spa Workers

RELATED; Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To Pause TikTok Ban, Social Media Sees The Jig

Trump announces Kennedy Center honorees was originally published on rnbphilly.com