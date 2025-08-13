Listen Live
News

Trump announces Kennedy Center honorees

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
President Trump Makes An Announcement At The Kennedy Center
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

President Donald Trump has announced his five recipients of the annual Kennedy Center Honors Wednesday.

Trump announces George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, and KISS as Kennedy Center honorees

Trump shared his personal endearment for each of the honorees, including memories of seeing Crawford on Broadway and admiring Stallone’s appearance in the “Rambo” film series.

Watch the full announcement below!

MORE TRUMP READS:

RELATED; President Donald Trump Floats Idea To Send Troops To Other Cities

RELATED; President Donald Trump Eyes Federal Takeover Of D.C., Plans To Evict Unhoused Citizens

RELATED; Donald Trump Claims Jeffrey Epstein “Stole” His Young Mar-A-Lago Spa Workers

RELATED; Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To Pause TikTok Ban, Social Media Sees The Jig

Trump announces Kennedy Center honorees  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close