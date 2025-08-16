Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Police Find Decomposing Body Inside Vacant Building

Published on August 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Baltimore police say a decomposed body was found inside a vacant building Friday evening in downtown Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 400 block of West Mulberry Street around 6:45 p.m. on August 15, 2025, after receiving an anonymous tip about a possible death.

When officers entered the property, they discovered the remains of an unidentified person in advanced stages of decomposition, according to authorities.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was called to the scene and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Baltimore Police Find Decomposing Body Inside Vacant Building  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close