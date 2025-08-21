Listen Live
News

Autopsy Uncovers New Details In Rapper T-Hood’s Death

A new autopsy report has revealed more information about the shooting that killed Atlanta rapper T-Hood earlier this month.

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Atlanta Rising Star T-Hood Reportedly Shot & Killed
Source: @hatershaterthood2 / IG

A new autopsy report has revealed more information about the shooting that killed Atlanta rapper T-Hood earlier this month.

According to the report, released by Gwinnett County police to TMZ, T-Hood was shot multiple times, in the back, stomach, backside, and both legs. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. At the time of his death, T-Hood was dating Kelsie Frost, the daughter of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost.

TMZ also reported that Ky Frost, Kelsie’s brother and the son of Kirk and Rasheeda, is now the main suspect in the shooting.

Related Stories

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to police for confirmation. Investigators told them the case is being looked at as a self-defense shooting, but full details on what led to the shooting have not been shared. T-Hood’s family is not satisfied with how the investigation is going. On social media, they accused Gwinnett County Police of not doing enough to find out what really happened. They’ve said they won’t stop fighting until justice is served for T-Hood.

A candlelight vigil was held in his memory at Wade Walker Park in Stone Mountain, where fans, friends, and loved ones gathered to honor his life. The case is still under investigation, and many people are watching closely, hoping for answers soon.

Autopsy Uncovers New Details In Rapper T-Hood’s Death  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close