Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Lil Nas X was taken to the hospital after a strange scene unfolded in Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the “Old Town Road” rapper strutting down Ventura Boulevard around 4AM, dressed only in underwear and white cowboy boots. In the video, he is seen placing an orange traffic cone on his head and telling people he was on his way to a party.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Says Half His Face “Lost Control,” Is Currently Hospitalized

Several Studio City residents who spotted him in the street thought the situation was odd and eventually called police. According to TMZ, when LAPD arrived, Lil Nas X allegedly charged at them before being restrained and placed in handcuffs. Paramedics on the scene treated the incident as a possible overdose and transported him to a hospital.

Authorities say the rapper could still face charges, but for now, he remains hospitalized. His team has not yet released a statement.



Why We’re Still Obsessed With Mya’s Timeless Beauty At The 2025 Caribbean Music Awards

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

Mopreme Shakur Criticizes Drake Over Tupac Chain, “Think About Your Moves”

Texas Man Charged After 11-Year-Old Boy Shot in ‘Ding Dong Ditch’

Woody Allen Praises Trump’s Acting Ability, Says He’s Not A “Trumper”

Pras Michel’s Sentencing For Conspiracy Postoned For Colon Cancer Surgery

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

Apples Fly in ‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Season 5 Teaser

Post Malone Hits the Runway: Redefines Western Chic in Paris

The Alchemist Clears Up Why Erykah Badu LP ‘Abi & Alan’ Didn’t Drop

Lil Nas X Hospitalized After Bizarre Stroll in L.A. was originally published on wiznation.com