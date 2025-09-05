Listen Live
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Home Burglarized

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Growing List Of Celebrity Home Burglary Victims

The actress' Hollywood home was broken into overnight, with burglars stealing more than $100,000 in jewelry and designer handbags.

Published on September 5, 2025

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross has become the latest Hollywood star to have their Los Angeles home broken into. According to People magazine, on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, burglars forced their way into the actress’s house by smashing a rear glass door around 12:30 a.m. and making off with over $100,000 in jewelry and designer handbags. Staff members discovered the ransacked residence; fortunately, Ross, 52, was out of town at the time. Police are reviewing security-camera footage as the investigation continues.

This incident is just the latest in a disturbing wave of break-ins targeting Hollywood’s elite. In June, burglars broke into Brad Pitt’s Los Feliz home, entering through a window while he was away on a promotional tour. Authorities have since arrested four suspects believed to be tied to a criminal gang that targets celebrity homes. Earlier this year, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Beverly Hills home was burglarized on Valentine’s Day, and in May, Black-ish alum Anthony Anderson’s Encino residence was invaded by three unidentified men while he attended a fundraiser; however, it’s unclear if anything was stolen.

In response to Ross’s recent home invasion, social media users took to the comment section of People magazine’s Instagram post to express their thoughts and feelings regarding Ross’s recent misfortune and the slew of Hollywood celebrity home burglaries. “Now why would y’all steal from auntie,” commented one fan. While another speculated that the recent celebrity burglaries seem like inside jobs. “I’m convinced the security in these gated communities has something to do with some of these break-ins,” another follower commented.

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Hollywood Home Burglarized

Law enforcement believes these break-ins are not random. According to Rolling Out, numerous instances of organized criminal tactics, including monitoring celebrities’ social media and travel schedules, as well as using high-end tools to disable surveillance, indicate a growing trend of calculated targeting in affluent Los Angeles neighborhoods.

Aside from the burglary, Ross has been making headlines for her recent reality show, Solo Traveling, where she candidly shares her experiences and reflections on embracing singledom and the freedom it brings. The former Girlfriends star discusses the emotional complexities of being single and childless, offering a nuanced portrayal of personal fulfillment and self-acceptance. Critics have praised the Roku series for its authenticity and depth, noting that it transcends typical travel content by focusing on the transformative power of solo exploration. 

We wish Tracee Ellis Ross peace and safety during this challenging time.

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Growing List Of Celebrity Home Burglary Victims  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

White House with ominous clouds
265 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Schedule

Music

Candles
70 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Show
167 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

An 11-year-old gives birth at home. Now her parents are in handcuffs.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is Back in ICE Custody. Faces Deportation, Again.

Ravens Finalize 53-Man Roster Ahead Of 2025 Season

Effie from Power in the Headlines — Arrested in Georgia

