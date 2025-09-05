Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Growing List Of Celebrity Home Burglary Victims

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross has become the latest Hollywood star to have their Los Angeles home broken into. According to People magazine, on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, burglars forced their way into the actress’s house by smashing a rear glass door around 12:30 a.m. and making off with over $100,000 in jewelry and designer handbags. Staff members discovered the ransacked residence; fortunately, Ross, 52, was out of town at the time. Police are reviewing security-camera footage as the investigation continues.

This incident is just the latest in a disturbing wave of break-ins targeting Hollywood’s elite. In June, burglars broke into Brad Pitt’s Los Feliz home, entering through a window while he was away on a promotional tour. Authorities have since arrested four suspects believed to be tied to a criminal gang that targets celebrity homes. Earlier this year, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Beverly Hills home was burglarized on Valentine’s Day, and in May, Black-ish alum Anthony Anderson’s Encino residence was invaded by three unidentified men while he attended a fundraiser; however, it’s unclear if anything was stolen.

In response to Ross’s recent home invasion, social media users took to the comment section of People magazine’s Instagram post to express their thoughts and feelings regarding Ross’s recent misfortune and the slew of Hollywood celebrity home burglaries. “Now why would y’all steal from auntie,” commented one fan. While another speculated that the recent celebrity burglaries seem like inside jobs. “I’m convinced the security in these gated communities has something to do with some of these break-ins,” another follower commented.

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Hollywood Home Burglarized

Law enforcement believes these break-ins are not random. According to Rolling Out, numerous instances of organized criminal tactics, including monitoring celebrities’ social media and travel schedules, as well as using high-end tools to disable surveillance, indicate a growing trend of calculated targeting in affluent Los Angeles neighborhoods.

Aside from the burglary, Ross has been making headlines for her recent reality show, Solo Traveling, where she candidly shares her experiences and reflections on embracing singledom and the freedom it brings. The former Girlfriends star discusses the emotional complexities of being single and childless, offering a nuanced portrayal of personal fulfillment and self-acceptance. Critics have praised the Roku series for its authenticity and depth, noting that it transcends typical travel content by focusing on the transformative power of solo exploration.

We wish Tracee Ellis Ross peace and safety during this challenging time.

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Growing List Of Celebrity Home Burglary Victims was originally published on hellobeautiful.com