Listen Live
Local

Deadline Nears for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Yellow warning sign, graduation hat mortarboard, heap US dollar banknotes on red background.
Source: Pla2na / Getty

Maryland student loan borrowers have just one week left to apply for up to $5,000 in relief through the state’s Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit. The deadline for applications is Monday, Sept. 15.

To qualify, applicants must be Maryland taxpayers with at least $20,000 in student loan debt and a minimum of $5,000 in outstanding balance. Applications are available through the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC).

Related Stories

According to MHEC spokesperson Kristin Clarkson, most taxpayers who are approved receive an average of $1,800 in relief. About 85% of last year’s applicants were awarded funds.

Clarkson noted that Maryland residents graduating from public four-year institutions typically carry about $22,000 in debt, while those from HBCUs average closer to $28,000.

“Any little bit helps whenever you’re paying down those student loans, especially with many people resuming payments due to federal policy changes,” Clarkson said. “We want to make sure Marylanders know about this credit and can benefit from it.”

The online application takes 15–30 minutes to complete and can be accessed here.

Applicants will be notified of awards by December 2025. Borrowers who receive funds must apply the money toward their student loan balance within three years or risk paying it back.

Deadline Nears for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
265 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Schedule

Music

Candles
70 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Show
167 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

The Buzz
News

An 11-year-old gives birth at home. Now her parents are in handcuffs.

Local

Ravens Finalize 53-Man Roster Ahead Of 2025 Season

The Buzz
News

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is Back in ICE Custody. Faces Deportation, Again.

The Buzz
News

Effie from Power in the Headlines — Arrested in Georgia

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close