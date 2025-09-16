Listen Live
News

Cardi B Unveils The Lineup For Her Upcoming Album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Cardi B has shared the list of artists featured on her new album "AM I THE DRAMA?", which drops on September 19.

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Cardi B has shared the list of artists featured on her new album “AM I THE DRAMA?“, which drops on September 19.

The lineup includes Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, Cash Cobain, Tyla, Janet Jackson, and Megan Thee Stallion. It’s a mix of big names from different genres, showing that Cardi is ready to try something new and different with her music. The title AM I THE DRAMA? fits Cardi B’s bold honest personality & where she is currently in her life. With stars like Janet Jackson (yes, THE Janet Jackson) and Selena Gomez on the album, fans can expect a blend of R&B, pop, and Hip-Hop. By working with such a wide range of artists, Bardi is not only giving her fans something exciting but also reaching out to new listeners.

This album isn’t just her second project, it feels like a big moment in her career. The title is a question, but also a challenge, showing that Cardi wants to take control of her story. The songs are expected to touch on fame, relationships, and personal growth, all with Cardi’s signature energy and attitude.

Recently, Cardi expressed frustration with her label, Atlantic Records, for not expecting a big turnout at her NYC pop-up event. This added more fuel to the idea that she’s often underestimated, but always proves people wrong.

With AM I THE DRAMA?, Cardi B is showing that she’s not afraid to take risks, work with unexpected artists, and speak her truth. Whether it’s through fun tracks or deeper moments, Cardi is ready to make a big impact with this release.

Cardi B Unveils The Lineup For Her Upcoming Album ‘Am I The Drama?’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
245 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

White House with ominous clouds
274 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

Labor Day Turns Deadly: 54 Shot, 7 Dead in Chicago

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

Politics

GED Section: The Irony of a Woke Pope

Entertainment

Solange Shouts Out Beyoncé For Trusting Her To Pen This Iconic Track

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close