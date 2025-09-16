Cardi B Unveils The Lineup For Her Upcoming Album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Cardi B has shared the list of artists featured on her new album “AM I THE DRAMA?“, which drops on September 19.

The lineup includes Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, Cash Cobain, Tyla, Janet Jackson, and Megan Thee Stallion. It’s a mix of big names from different genres, showing that Cardi is ready to try something new and different with her music. The title AM I THE DRAMA? fits Cardi B’s bold honest personality & where she is currently in her life. With stars like Janet Jackson (yes, THE Janet Jackson) and Selena Gomez on the album, fans can expect a blend of R&B, pop, and Hip-Hop. By working with such a wide range of artists, Bardi is not only giving her fans something exciting but also reaching out to new listeners.

This album isn’t just her second project, it feels like a big moment in her career. The title is a question, but also a challenge, showing that Cardi wants to take control of her story. The songs are expected to touch on fame, relationships, and personal growth, all with Cardi’s signature energy and attitude.

Recently, Cardi expressed frustration with her label, Atlantic Records, for not expecting a big turnout at her NYC pop-up event. This added more fuel to the idea that she’s often underestimated, but always proves people wrong.

With AM I THE DRAMA?, Cardi B is showing that she’s not afraid to take risks, work with unexpected artists, and speak her truth. Whether it’s through fun tracks or deeper moments, Cardi is ready to make a big impact with this release.

