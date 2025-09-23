Listen Live
Cardi B Spills Tea On Divorce Delay

Cardi B Says Offset Won’t Divorce Her Unless She Pays His Taxes and Gives Up a Property

Published on September 23, 2025

Cardi B has a lot of new things happening right now. New boyfriend, new album, new baby on the way. But one new thing she can’t seem to get is a new divorce.

During a livestream on X Spaces she dropped some tea on the subject. She said, The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’mma fight for that. This is not no love ish. I’m not gonna stop living my life.

She also said, Stop saying, oh, but you’re still married. No, I’m legally separated.

Mic drop!


Source: Complex

