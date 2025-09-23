d4vd Cancels Tour Amid Role In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Investigation

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

According to reports, singer d4vd has canceled the remaining dates of his tour in the United States, amid an ongoing investigation into a dead body found in a car belonging to him. The move comes after a date in Seattle for his Withered Tour was canceled at the end of last week, with another show in San Francisco on the verge of being shut down.

The cancellations come as the Los Angeles Police Department is still conducting its investigation into the remains of a body found in the trunk of a Tesla at a tow yard in Hollywood on Sept. 8. The car is registered to d4vd, aka David Anthony Burke, at an address in Hempstead, Texas. Police officers were summoned after reports of a foul odor coming from the car were called in. The body was found inside of a bag.

The two remaining dates were to be in Los Angeles; the first was a standalone concert set for last Saturday (Sept. 20), with an appearance at the Grammy Museum set for Wednesday (Sept. 24). Tickets for the European leg of his tour beginning in Norway in October were believed to still be available, but representatives for Ticketmaster confirmed that they were no longer on the website. d4vd rose to fame with his melancholic music blending rock and R&B, and opened for SZA on her S.O.S. Tour.

The body has been identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 15-year-old who was reported as missing on April 5, 2024. After her identity was confirmed, a GoFundMe campaign was created, according to a report from People. The authorities have not disclosed if there is any information they’ve found linking her to the “Romantic Homicide” singer. Rivas Hernandez was from Lake Elsinore, a town outside of Los Angeles.



d4vd is “fully cooperating” with law enforcement, authorities stated. They also conducted a search on a home in the Hollywood Hills area where the 20-year-old singer was staying. In the wake of the news, the release of the deluxe version of his Withered album has been halted, and Hollister and Crocs suspended a “Dream Drop” campaign with him, which began Sept. 3. The products are still available from the campaign, but images featuring him have been removed.



d4vd Cancels Tour Amid Role In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Investigation was originally published on hiphopwired.com