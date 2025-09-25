Listen Live
Local

Rain And Thunderstorms Continue In Baltimore This Week

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Sky with rain and storm clouds with lightning.
Source: Jose A. Bernat Bacete / Getty

Baltimore can expect more rain and thunderstorms today and through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout Thursday. There’s a 70% chance of rain Thursday night, with storms expected before midnight. High humidity will make conditions feel muggy. The forecast high for Thursday is near 81°F, and up to a quarter-inch of rain could fall overnight.

Friday is expected to be partly sunny, with only a 20% chance of rain Friday night. Showers return over the weekend, with precipitation chances ranging from 30% to 50% through Monday night.

Though Hurricane Gabrielle is moving toward Europe, it is still influencing the East Coast. The National Hurricane Center warns of a “moderate” rip-current risk along Maryland and Delaware beaches today, which is expected to drop to “low” on Friday.

Tropical Storm Humberto is forecast to stay well offshore through Tuesday, while a cluster of disorganized storms near the Dominican Republic has a “high” chance of developing into a tropical storm or hurricane over the next week, potentially impacting the Eastern Seaboard.

Rain And Thunderstorms Continue In Baltimore This Week  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
245 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
172 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Maryland Announces $200 Million in Energy Rebates for Residents

White House with ominous clouds
281 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Politics

GED Section: The Irony of a Woke Pope

The Buzz
News

Trump’s crime update: DC 100% safe, minus domestic disputes

Entertainment

MTV VMAs Ratings Soar Thanks to CBS Broadcast

Technology

Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Line: Specs, Air Model & Pro Upgrades

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close