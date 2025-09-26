Listen Live
Books

How Solange Knowles is Saving Black Literature

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Harper's Bazaar Cocktail Party
Source: Nina Westervelt / Getty

In a world where stories can be lost to time, Solange Knowles has created a sanctuary for Black literary history. Her creative studio, Saint Heron, has launched a free, digital library dedicated to preserving rare and out-of-print books by Black authors. This initiative is more than just a collection; it’s a powerful act of cultural preservation.

The Saint Heron Library began as a direct response to the need for accessible Black literature. The initial season of the library featured a personally curated selection of works, with titles rotating every six to eight weeks. Readers across the globe were invited to borrow these digital books for free for a 45-day period, giving them a chance to connect with voices that might otherwise have been silenced.

Related Stories

This project is deeply personal for Knowles, who sees it as a community-building effort. By making these vital texts available, Saint Heron ensures that the ideas, struggles, and triumphs of Black authors continue to resonate. It’s an invitation for a new generation to explore the richness of Black thought and art, creating a living archive that breathes new life into forgotten masterpieces. Through this thoughtful act, Solange is not just preserving books; she is safeguarding a legacy and empowering a future rooted in its own profound history.

How Solange Knowles is Saving Black Literature  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
245 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
281 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Entertainment

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Dining Next To Ivanka Trump

Pop Culture

Lil Nas X “In Treatment” After Arrest For Naked Run-In With Police

Entertainment

She Said It First: A New Podcast From Lynee’ Monae and Jerrilyn Lake aka Indeskribeabull

10 Items
Entertainment

Molly Qerim Abruptly Announces Departure From ESPN’s “First Take” & Social Media Wonders Why

News

Luigi Mangione: 1st-Degree Murder, State Terrorism Charges Dismissed

News

Trump Admin Purges National Parks Of Slavery Exhibits Including Iconic ‘The Scourged Back’ Photo

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close