Maryland – New Laws To Know Taking Effect October 1st, 2025

Hundreds of new laws kick in Oct. 1. Here are ones to know about.

Published on September 29, 2025

Ok so back home we are about to hit October. And on the first of the month there will be a lot of new laws taking effect.

Here are some you might need to know:

  • Speeding fines now depend on how fast you’re going — ranging from $40 up to $425.
  • Reckless driving could not only get you a fine but now it could come with jail time – up to 60 days.
  • Aggressive driving now includes passing stopped school buses with flashing lights or cars stopped for pedestrians.
  • Drug paraphernalia penalties are lower
  • Hospitals now have to lower your bills based on your family income

And a lot more changes are taking place.


Remeber ignorance is not absence of the law. So check out the full list. And get familiar.


Source: Baltimore Banner

