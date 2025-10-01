Listen Live
Lionel Richie Says MJ Put the Funk in More Than Just the Music

Lionel Richie Says Pal Michael Jackson Was Nicknamed 'Smelly' for Poor Hygiene: 'He'd Wear Pants Until They Were Unwearable'

Published on October 1, 2025

THE BUZZ!


So, Lionel Richie just dropped a memoir and it it he is telling some exclusive stories from his life. One, involved good friend and pop star Michael Jackson and his hygiene. Which Lionel said was not good. Matter of fact he said Quincy Jones would tease Mike with the nickname smelly.

He says  it was one of MJ’s quirks. Not changing or washing his clothes for days.  Sometimes not wearing deodorant.

Even recalling a time when he gave MJ new jeans, clean underwear and encouraged him to shower for the first time in days.


How about that. Who knew. MJ putting some real funk on it. in the studio and out.


Source: Yahoo

