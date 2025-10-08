Mary J Blige’s Tour is Coming To A Theater Near You

THE BUZZ!







Ok, so big shout to the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary j Blige, for doing something she’s never done before. Announcing her first-ever concert film “Mary J. Blige: For My Fans, Live From Madison Square Garden.”



It was filmed during her sold-out show at Madison Square Garden this past April. And Mary says this this tour was always for her fans and being able to make this into a movie for them means the world.



You can expect live performances of songs from her three decade career, behind-the-scenes moments, and even a few surprise guests.



Catch it exclusively in theaters only on November 5th and 8th.



Source: abc news