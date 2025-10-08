Listen Live
Mary J Blige’s Tour is Coming To A Theater Near You

Mary J. Blige is releasing film of her Madison Square Garden show in theaters

Published on October 8, 2025

THE BUZZ!



Ok, so big shout to the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary j Blige, for doing something she’s never done before.  Announcing her first-ever concert film “Mary J. Blige: For My Fans, Live From Madison Square Garden.”

It was filmed during her sold-out show at Madison Square Garden this past April. And Mary says this this tour was always for her fans and being able to make this into a movie for them means the world.

You can expect live performances of songs from her three decade career, behind-the-scenes moments, and even a few surprise guests.

Catch it exclusively in theaters only on November 5th and 8th.

Source: abc news

