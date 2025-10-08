Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Lineup List Announced

THE BUZZ!



It’s almost that time. A legendary night honoring some of music’s iconic artists.



Ok so the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just dropped the lineup for this year’s big induction ceremony, and it’s loaded. We’re talkin’ Doja Cat, Missy Elliott, Killer Mike, Elton John, Maxwell, Questlove and more will be hitting the stage.

But they’re keeping’ it secret who’s performing for who, but some of the inductees this year include:Outkast, Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker, and more. Plus, Salt-N-Pepa will receive the musical influence award.



A night of legends. And It all goes down in L.A. on November 8th.





Source: Variety