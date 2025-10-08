Listen Live
The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Lineup List Announced

Performers and Presenters for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony Include Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Elton John, Missy Elliott, David Letterman and More

Published on October 8, 2025

It’s almost that time. A legendary night honoring some of music’s iconic artists.

Ok so the  Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just dropped the lineup for this year’s big induction ceremony, and it’s loaded. We’re talkin’ Doja Cat, Missy Elliott, Killer Mike, Elton John, Maxwell, Questlove and more will be hitting the stage.
But they’re keeping’ it secret who’s performing for who, but some of the inductees this year include:Outkast, Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker,  and more. Plus, Salt-N-Pepa will receive the musical influence award.


A night of legends. And It all goes down in L.A. on November 8th.


Source: Variety

