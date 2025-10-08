Listen Live
Offset Keeps it Real About His Actions in Relationship with Cardi B

Offset Admits to 'Stepping Out' on Cardi B While Married: 'When She Left, I Had to Take That on the Chin'

Published on October 8, 2025

Aight y’all, Offset finally kept it real about his marriage with Cardi B.


He sat down with Keke Palmer and admitted he wasn’t perfect. Saying he made mistakes, didn’t always respect her, and yeah, he stepped out. Adding that because of all that when Cardi filed for divorce this time, he had to “take it on the chin” and own up to being selfish.
He also talked about how social media makes everything harder, but at the end of the day, they still gotta co-parent their kids.


The two are still going through the divorce process, but at least he’s owning up to his part.

Source: People

